Salem – Brandy Danielle Elliott-Mauldin, 21, of 550 Parris Drive, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Oconee Medical Center. A funeral service will be held 4 pm, Thursday, June 15, 2017 at the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at the home of Michael Shane Elliott, 201 South Laurel Street, Walhalla. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made C/O Sandifer Funeral Home, PO Box 69, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

