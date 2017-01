Walhalla, SC— Darlene Marie Taylor, 52, a long time companion of Johnny Campbell, of 510 Thomas Drive, Seneca, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2017, at Courtney Memorial Gardens in Seneca, SC. Flowers are accepted. The family is at their respective homes. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+