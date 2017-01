Seneca – David Lee McCuan, 79, husband of Peggy Brock McCuan, of 126 Camelot Drive, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017 at his residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

