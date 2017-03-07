Davis appeals to Pioneer for “90-day halt”

Julian Davis III requested the board at Pioneer Rural Water to suspend work on the treatment plant for 90 days to allow questions to be answered. Davis said he was not speaking this afternoon as an Oconee County councilman. Instead he raised concerns that he and other Pioneer customers have about the water supplier incurring long-term debt and the effect that it will have on the retail rates. The Davis presentation followed that of Seneca utilities superintendent Bob Faires who is hoping to save his city’s wholesale arrangement with Pioneer. About the idea of reversing plans to build the plant, Faires asked, “Is there a chance.” But, as far as at least one Pioneer director is concerned, there is not. Eddie Grant made clear he fully supports Pioneer’s entry into the water-making business. This afternoon’s board meeting started with Pioneer manager Terry Pruitt’s review of several years of planning and conclusion that, for Pioneer and its customers, it’s going to be cheaper long run to make and sell water than to rely on wholesale customers Seneca and Westminster. Westminster representatives attended the meeting, but did not speak as part of the formal part of the meeting.

