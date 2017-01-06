Mt. Rest – John Davis Hamby, 73, husband of Sheila Moody Hamby, 156 Spruce Pine Lane, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, January 05, 2017. A funeral service will be held 3 pm, Monday, January 9, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3-5 pm, Sunday, January 8, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

