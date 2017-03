Spring forward time arrives this weekend when clocks are turned forward one hour. The official return to Daylight Savings Time will be 2 o’clock Sunday morning, March 12, which means that sunrise and sunset will arrive one hour later on the 12th than the day before. The immediate benefit will be more light in evening time. The immediate disadvantage is, to some people, a disruption to the body clock, which leaves some people tired and short-tempered.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+