Debit cards stolen near Seneca

Debits cards were stolen at two locations near Seneca, and the Oconee Sheriff’s Office appeals to the public for information that can help solve the crimes. Since last month, a fraud investigator has been looking into thefts of debit cards from two employees of businesses, one from an address on Tokeena Road and one from an address on Rochester Highway. The thefts were December 7 and December 28. Those cards were used to make fraudulent purchases at Oconee businesses. The investigator obtained surveillance footage of an individual who appears to be wearing glasses and wigs. The individual may be driving a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Mercury Grand Marquis. If you have any information on the identity of the individual, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP. You don’t have to give your name, and if your tip leads to the correct identity of the person in the footage, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

