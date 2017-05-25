“Dee” Cawthon

Westminster – Martha Delois “Dee” Norris Cawthon, 57, of 10942 Long Creek Hwy, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at the Cottingham Hospice House. A funeral service will be held 11 am, Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Friday, May 26, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home and also from 10-11 am, Saturday, prior to the service. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the home of her sister, Dale Crooks, 625 Stephanie Drive, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

