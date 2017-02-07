Defendant advised of his right to testify

An Oconee General Sessions trial defendant will take the lunch break to decide if he will testify in his defense. At the noon hour today, the prosecution completed its case against Sonny Sloan Peay, and now it’s up to Peay as to whether he will take the stand. According to what defense attorney Frank Jackson told Judge Scott Sprouse, his side plans to call no other witnesses. Peay went on trial this morning, charged with resisting arrest an d possession of methamphetamine first offense.

