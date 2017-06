As Judge Sprouse began to qualify the jury pool for a new trial, there was no one seated in the defendant’s seat this morning in the Oconee General Sessions Court. But Gruber Sires, attorney for Richard Claude Dills, said, “Obviously, he has a problem getting here this morning.” The prosecutor’s office plans to try Dills today on the charge of failure to register as a sex offender second offense.

