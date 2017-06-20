Defense proceeds without defendant’s testimony

Defendant Jeffrey Leonard Shelton exercised his right to not testify in his own defense today in the Oconee General Sessions Court. He went on trial this morning, charged with criminal domestic violence second offense. For the prosecution, however, Shelton’s estranged wife, Cher, said her husband struck her on the head. Mrs. Shelton was cross-examined by defense lawyer David Schumpert, who asked her why she had earlier signed a paper in which she declared her husband innocent and requested the charge against him being dropped. She said she thought by signing such a paper she would be in better position to re-gain custody of her children. Mrs. Shelton told prosecutor Beth Blundy, however, that now she does not want the charge dismissed.

