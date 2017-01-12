Deficiencies cited at NEXT’S Eagle Ridge school

The state has cited the NEXT School at Eagle Ridge for six deficiencies at the first-year charter school in Salem. But Joe Greenberg, Eagle Ridge principal, says, “We have submitted all required corrective plans and recommendations for review/approval.” The deficiencies, outlined in a letter from Audrey KS Lane of the South Carolina Public Charter School District include the finding that Eagle Ridge has failed to ensure students are receiving special education and services in a timely manner and failure to insure that the special education services are delivered by a highly-qualified special education teacher. Greenberg said, “Not uncommon for a new school to have to address such matters when first opening given the flow of requests and transfer of records. We have been working closely with our colleagues at the State level to remedy the concerns and ensure we are in proper compliance with the record keeping and communications.” The deficiencies are contained in a letter that attorneys made part of the file of a lawsuit against the school by the parents of a student who are contesting their son’s expulsion.

