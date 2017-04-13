Democrat to challenge for U-S House

Educator Mary Geren will announce Monday she’s going to run for the U-S House of Representatives from the South Carolina Third District. Elections take place next year. Geren plans an announcement event at 5 o’clock Monday afternoon at the Clemson University Madren Center, and residents of the 3rd District are invited. Joining Geren will be Jaime Harrison, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party; Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath; and Killian McDonald, vice president of the Clemson University College Democrats.

