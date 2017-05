The program is set for this year’s Oconee Democratic Party fundraiser. This one will take place next month and serve as the 5th annual such event. Paulette Keffas-Chassin, party chair, is confident that the program, with a mix of good food, music, and speakers, will make for an enjoyable evening from 5 to 8 pm Sunday, June 4 at South Cove County Park. Tickets are $20 dollars.

