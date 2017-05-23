Development in Pioneer legal squabble

A development within the litigation that envelops the project to build a Pioneer water plant. Pioneer General Manager Terry Pruitt announced that Oconee County yesterday released the treatment plant building permit sought by Pioneer’s general contractor, the Harper Corporation. The release of that permit was scheduled to have been argued by attorneys later this week before a judge in Anderson. Pruitt says he’ll know today whether the release of the permit will negate the need for Thursday’s scheduled 9 am hearing at the Anderson Courthouse.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+