DHEC consent orders involve two Oconee entities

Consent orders are proposed to settle matters involving the state Department of Environmental Control and two Oconee County entities. Separate matters involving the Oconee School District and Ulbrich Specialty Wire near Westminster are to be resolved by action tomorrow of the D-HEC board in Columbia. In the matter of land-disturbing activity at the Ravenel Elementary School, the Oconee district faces a fine of $13,200 and a requirement that it certify that all storm water and sediment control devices are installed and working properly. DHEC cited violations of the state Pollution Control Act. County trustees were told last month by Steve Hanvey, assistant superintendent, that the problem at the Ravenel construction project involved the spill of a small amount of silt into a stream. While the fine was paid in the name of the district, no district money was expended. According to Hanvey the contractor, the sub-contractor and the firm the district hired to monitor the work paid it—with each paying an identical share of $4,400. A violation of the Hazardous Waste Management Act has led to a consent order between D-HEC and Ulbrich to ensure that hazardous waste containers are managed in accord with regulations. The D-HEC board is to consider a fine in the amount of $6,050, along with promissory note.

