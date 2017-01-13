Walhalla, SC— Dianne Shook Neville, 68, wife of Jimmie D. Strickland, of 150 Cedar Rock Drive, Walhalla, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Sunday, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at their respective homes.

