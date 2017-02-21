Dirt hauled to 9-11 memorial site

Before an Oconee County 9-11 memorial is ready, dirt must fill a large hole on the property on n. highway 11 just to the north of the Walhalla High baseball field. However, 9-11 memorial volunteer Brandon Shirley now declares the property a construction zone. And he predicted at last night’s school board meeting that the memorial will be finished by the end of summer to allow for a “true” ribbon-cutting ceremony by September 11—which will be 16th year anniversary of the worst attack against the U-S mainland.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+