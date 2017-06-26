Dirt moved at SC 11 industry park

A massive amount of dirt has been moved on the property that is being developed by Oconee County on highway 11 for multi-use. On the property that has been designated the Oconee Workforce and Economic Development Project construction gets underway this summer on the county’s campus of Tri-County Technical College. Eventually, to occupy space next to the Tech campus will be the new Oconee Adult Education classrooms and the school district’s new career center. Richard Blackwell of Oconee Economic Alliance hinted last week it’s possible that the career center, now named for retired Oconee educator Fred Hamilton, may be re-named. This morning, however, when asked about a possible name change, Steve Hanvey of the Oconee School District, said, “We haven’t discussed that at this point.”

