TV viewers nationwide, especially at Cashiers, North Carolina, will be tuned tonight to ABC Television’s re-make of the hit movie “Dirty Dancing.” The makers chose the Cashiers landmark of the High Hampton Inn and Country Club as the backdrop. Crews and actors spent seven to ten days there. Among the lead stars were Bruce Greenwood and Debra Messing. Dirty Dancing airs 8 to 11 tonight and can be seen on WLOS TV.

