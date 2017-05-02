Disturbance investigation leads to arrests in Townville

A 66-year old woman in Townville has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of violent felony. The arrest of Gwenlyn Smith Baker took place Monday afternoon as a deputy sheriff went to a Timberlake One Circle home to investigate the report of a disturbance. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy saw Baker with a firearm in her hands. Also arrested was 42 year old Robert Walter Lee Hyde of the same Timberlake One address on the charge of breach of trust—a charge written on a traffic ticket.

