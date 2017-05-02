Donnie Thrasher

 

 

Iva, SC – Donnie Ray Thrasher, 71, of 5601 Hwy 201, passed away Friday, April 28, 2017 at his residence.  A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Friday, May 5, 2017 at Heritage Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with entombment to follow.  The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm, Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home.  The family is at their respective homes.