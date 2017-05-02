Donnie Thrasher
Iva, SC – Donnie Ray Thrasher, 71, of 5601 Hwy 201, passed away Friday, April 28, 2017 at his residence. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Friday, May 5, 2017 at Heritage Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with entombment to follow. The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm, Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY