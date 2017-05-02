Donnie Thrasher

Iva, SC – Donnie Ray Thrasher, 71, of 5601 Hwy 201, passed away Friday, April 28, 2017 at his residence. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Friday, May 5, 2017 at Heritage Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with entombment to follow. The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm, Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

VK Facebook Twitter Google+