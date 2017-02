Walhalla, SC— Doris Lenor Smith, 77, of 113 Airy Springs Road, Walhalla. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 in the Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Courtenay Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Wednesday, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at their respective homes.

