West Union, SC— Doris Mae Kelley, 76, wife of the late James “Bill” William Kelley, of 454 East Cliff Drive, West Union, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2017, at her brother’s home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Saturday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the home of Benny and Alice Eades, 8956 Highlands Hwy, Mountain Rest, SC 29664.

