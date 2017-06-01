Doris Rager

Seneca-Doris Hancox Rager, 71, wife of Claude Swafford of 270 Hemlock Drive passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at her residence. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday, June 2, 2017, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday, June 3, 2017, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, prior to service, at Sandifer Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted and/or donations to Interim Health Care of Seneca, 125 Eagles Nest Dr C, Seneca, SC 29678. The family is at the residence. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+