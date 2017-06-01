Doris Rager
Seneca-Doris Hancox Rager, 71, wife of Claude Swafford of 270 Hemlock Drive passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at her residence. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday, June 2, 2017, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday, June 3, 2017, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, prior to service, at Sandifer Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted and/or donations to Interim Health Care of Seneca, 125 Eagles Nest Dr C, Seneca, SC 29678. The family is at the residence. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com