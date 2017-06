Walhalla, SC— Dorothy Colley Adams, 93, wife of the late Grover Lee Adams, of 104 North Poplar Street, Walhalla, passed away Monday, June 12, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be held at a later date at West View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to College Street Baptist Church, Attn: Building Fund, 401 S College St, Walhalla, SC 29691. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

