Dorothy Evans

Anderson – Dorothy Jean Evans, 86, of 311-A Greer Heights Road, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017 at her residence. A funeral service will be held 3 pm, Thursday, April 13, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 prior at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Middleton Baptist Church, 1705 Middleton Road, Anderson, SC 29624. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

VK Facebook Twitter Google+