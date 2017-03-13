Dorothy Morris

Seneca – Dorothy Wicker Morris, 91, of 155 Morris Drive, passed away Friday, March 10, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Morris was twice married, first to the late Walter “Edward” Morris and second to the late Elmer Morris.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Jacob “Jake” William and Beulah Branyon Wicker. Mrs. Morris retired from Torrington Needle Company and was a member of Dickson Memorial United Methodist Church of Townville.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family which include her sons, John Morris (Pat) of Hickory, NC, Bill Morris (Dianne) of Westminster, Dick Morris (Carolyn) of Westminster, and Edward “Ed” Morris (Cathelene) of Seneca; stepsons, Hubert Morris of Wilmington, NC, and Frank Morris (Kim) of Florida; daughters, Linda Cox (Roger) of Travelers Rest, and Becky Glenn (Tom) of Seneca; stepdaughter, Jane Camps of Florida; brother, Nash Wicker of Anderson; sixteen grandchildren; and twenty-three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by stepson, Jack Morris; sisters, Elizabeth W. Hall, Gertrude W. Gleason, and Doris W. Wright; and great-grandson, Alexander Stewart.

A funeral service will be held 1 pm, Monday, March 13, 2017 at Dickson Memorial United Methodist Church of Townville. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted or memorials in her memory may be made to Dickson Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 144, Townville, SC 29689. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

