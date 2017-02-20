DOT outlines three Oconee road projects

Work has already begun on one of three spring and summer road projects for which the DOT has selected contractors. One of those projects will cover Old Salem Road, N. Little River Road, and Earlestead Drive. Josh Makison, resident construction engineer, also says the Rogers Group/Ashmore Brothers has been contracted for several Seneca area jobs. One of them on Shiloh Road/E. Main Street should make for a smoother drive for drivers headed to and from the post office on E. Main.

