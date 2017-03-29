Douglas Lynch

Seneca – Douglas O’Neal Lynch, 74, husband of Patsy Jo Richardson Lynch, of 125 Euna Lane, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Oconee Medical Center. A graveside service will be held 2 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Oconee Memorial Park with full military honors. The family is at the home of his daughter, Julia McKenzie, 205 Granite Drive, Seneca, SC 29678. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

