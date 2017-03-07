Doyle “Ed” Edward Pearson Jr.
Walhalla, SC— Doyle “Ed” Edward Pearson, Jr., 50, of 501 Hillside Drive, Walhalla, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to a children’s charity of one’s choice. The family is at the home.