Walhalla, SC— Doyle “Ed” Edward Pearson, Jr., 50, of 501 Hillside Drive, Walhalla, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to a children’s charity of one’s choice. The family is at the home.

