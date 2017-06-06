Dr. Todd remembered last night

A popular member of the Oconee County medical staff was remembered during a meeting last night at the Oconee hospital. Two hospital officials described the death of Dr. Todd Crowe as a great loss. Crowe, at 52 years old, died recently of cancer. He was remembered as a fine physician and as someone who took time to give emotional comfort to the ill. Hunter Kome, president of the Oconee Medical Campus of GHS, said Dr. Crowe’s service was impressive because the mourners heard stories about the doctor’s private life as a family man, as an entertaining magician, and his college years when he acted as the mascot for the College of Charleston.

