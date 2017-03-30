Drop-in today to recognize Vietnam War vets

Veterans of the Vietnam War era are the honored guests for a drop-in this afternoon in Walhalla, as a way to recognize their service to the country. Jerry Dyar, Oconee’s veterans affairs officer, says the general public is also invited to attend and express its gratitude. The event will be 2 to 4 o’clock this afternoon at the Veterans Affairs Office on Kenneth Street, Walhalla. Today is a national day to officially welcome home the Vietnam veterans, some 50 years later.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+