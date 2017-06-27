Drop-in tonite to meet Brent Taylor
Walhallans tonight can meet the new man in charge of City Hall. A meet-and-greet drop-in for Brent Taylor, the new city administrator, takes place from 5 to 7 this evening at the Depot on S. College Street.
