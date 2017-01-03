Drug and weapon charges against Fair Play man

Searches made as part of a traffic checkpoint landed a Fair Play man in the Oconee jail. The Sheriff’s Office today announced charges of trafficking crack cocaine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime against Macarius Shantee Whitfield. Deputies at a traffic safety checkpoint early last Friday said they spotted a cracked windshield. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search of Whitfield’s person produced a quantity of what appeared to be crack cocaine and a quantity of what appeared to be marijuana. An inventory of the car produced a firearm and ammunition. Whitfield was released after posting bond on New Year’s Day. His total combined surety bond was $25,615.00.

