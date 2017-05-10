Drug suspect arrested after home searched near Salem

A woman swept up in this week’s “Operation Mayday 2017” drug roundup has been identified as a suspect in the “16th Operation Infinity” sweep that started five weeks ago. She has been identified by the Oconee Sheriff’s Office as Latacha Leean Cosentino, charged with drug trafficking. Arrest warrants show list Cosentino living on Kingwood Drive, Westminster and Stamp Creek Road, Salem. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed yesterday morning by the county Narcotics Division, working with the Salem and the Walhalla police. After making entry into the residence, a check by officers revealed that Cosentino, who was discovered inside, had an outstanding arrest warrant from Walhalla along with an outstanding arrest warrant from the Sheriff’s Office on charges of distribution of methamphetamine. By noon today, Cosentino remained in custody at the Detention Center on a combined $100,000 surety bond.

