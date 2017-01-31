DUI death plea sends Easley woman to prison

The office of 13th Circuit Solicitor in Pickens and Greenville counties announces that a judge has ordered a three-year prison term for an Easley woman who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence resulting in death. Judge Letitia Verdin handed down a sentence that requires 20-year old Sydnee Adora Jones to serve three years, followed by three years’ probation and 100 hours of public service employment. According Solicitor Walt Wilkins, Jones drove at a high rate of speed on Latham Road in Pickens County. Her vehicle ran off the road, hit a utility pole, killing 20-year old passenger Garrison Freeman. Jones’ blood alcohol content was 0.178%—more than twice the inference level.

