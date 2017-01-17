Duke workers observe King Day of Service

Across South Carolina, at Oconee Nuclear Station, Duke Energy workers yesterday took part in the national MLK Day of Service. Oconee Nuclear Station partnered with the United Way of Pickens County to assemble literacy kits for Title 1 schools–especially children who are on free and reduced lunch. The kits assembled focused on financial literacy for elementary school students and middle school students. Each kit contained an age appropriate book with activities reinforcing the book’s focus. Volunteers assembled 100 kits.

