Duncan decries the Obamacare replacement process

Third District Rep. Jeff Duncan acknowledged Saturday defeat of the House attempt to rescind the Affordable Care Act, the signature legislation of the Obama administration. But Republican Duncan predicts the chamber will approve a bill to rescind and replace the health care law, even though the attachments that likely will be made to the next repeal bill won’t be to his liking as a conservative member of Congress. Speaking in Walhalla Saturday, Duncan said, “I hate it. I hate it,” referring to what Duncan calls “sweeteners” that are often attached to major pieces of legislation so that the necessary approval votes can be had.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+