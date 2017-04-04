Congressman Jeff Duncan wants the U-S to help South America’s Colombia recover from mudslides that killed 250 people. Duncan chairs the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere. Duncan: “I offer my deepest condolences to the Colombian people following the tragic mudslides this weekend in Mocoa. Such devastation is heartbreaking, and the United States shares in the grief felt by so many Colombians. I am committed to helping Colombia recover from this horrific disaster, and I am praying for President Santos and the first responders to have wisdom to care for the needs of the Colombian people and for the victims’ families to find peace in this time.”

