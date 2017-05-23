Duncan lauds South Carolinian’s nomination to the NRC

Congressman Jeff Duncan applauds the nomination of Columbia resident David Wright to the NRC—the government watchdog of nuclear energy. Duncan, Republican from Laurens, says it’s fitting that a South Carolinian would be nominated—considering South Carolina is one of three states which draws most of its power thru nuclear energy. Wright served as chairman of the state Public Service Commission. Duncan said, “David and I share a common interest in nuclear energy, and it is entirely appropriate for South Carolina to have a representative on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Our state is one of only three that gets the majority of our electricity from nuclear power, and two of the four nuclear power plants under construction in the country are at the VC Summer location in Fairfield County. Our state also houses the Savannah River Site, a nuclear industry leader in research for both production and environmental management.”

