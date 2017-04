Rep. Jeff Duncan has returned to Washington after a spring break. But his staff will be available next week in Walhalla to assist 3rd District constituents with issues they have with the government. Duncan staff will be available 10 am to noon Tuesday, may 2 at the Oconee Legislative Delegation Office at 10 Short Street to help people with issues such as business with the VA, IRS, and Social Security Administration.

