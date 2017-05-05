Duncan votes to roll back Obamacare

Third District Rep. Jeff Duncan and the rest of his House colleagues voted yesterday to repeal Obamacare—the Affordable Health Care Act. The vote was 217-213. In a statement, Duncan said, “The dismantling of Obamacare took a major step forward today with the passage of the American Health Care Act (AHCA). This is a rising sun moment for the country as we made progress in rolling back President Obama’s health care law that increased costs, created fewer choices, and was filled with broken promises.” The Democratic campaign to unseat Rep. Duncan called yesterday “…the most troubling day since the start of the Trump Administration.” According to Democratic hopeful Mary Geren, Duncan’s vote would “remove health care from tens of thousands of residents of the 3rd Congressional District; over 8,000 of those being children.” Geren added this” “The moment to rally around campaigns like mine will come; but for now, we need to pray for those within our communities who fear what is to come. Who aren’t sure whether their wives, mothers, daughters, and sisters will be covered in the future. Who aren’t sure how to pay for their diabetic child’s medication or their elderly father’s heart medication…”

