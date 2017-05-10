E-S 5th Street man says he got the “cold shoulder”

A Seneca man appealed to the city council for the city to put a stop to a water overflow problem at his home on E-S 5th Street. Willie Holland addressed the mayor and council during the public comment part of last night’s City Hall meeting. Holland would like the city’s help, even though the property involved is privately owned. He said he believes the overflow can be curtailed by the installation of a pipe. The mayor and council listened to Holland’s complaint without comment.

