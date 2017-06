Salem, SC — Earl Marshall Rowland, 82, of 246 Cross Creek Road, Salem, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Friday, June 16, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Fall Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the home.

