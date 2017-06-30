Earlene Morgan Addis

Walhalla, SC— Earline Morgan Addis, 80, wife of John Louis Addis, of 203 Cherokee Drive, Walhalla, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30–1:30 PM, Sunday, July 2, 2017, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to The National Kidney Foundation, 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201, or to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at their respective homes.

