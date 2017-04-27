Early childhood community meetings

Oconee First Steps will host meetings across the county next week to gather information on the needs of young children, their families, their caregivers, and the communities. You are urged to attend a meeting nearest you: Monday, May 1st: Walhalla Public Library from 6 to 7 pm; Tuesday, May 2nd: Westminster Railroad Depot, from 6 to 7 pm; and Wednesday, May 3rd: Seneca Presbyterian Church, from 6 to 7 pm. Additional Community Town Hall meetings will be announced.



