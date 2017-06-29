Easley woman charged with falsifying insurance claim

An Easley woman has been charged with falsifying a claim to the GEICO insurance company and receiving $1,352.00. The state police yesterday announced the arrest of Tiffany Dawn Poston, 42 years old. The charge of forgery against Poston is a felony that carries a potential penalty of five years in prison or a fine at the court’s discretion, or both. An affidavit to the arrest warrant accuses Poston of altering medical bills and submitting them to the insurance company for payment.

