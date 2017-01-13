Economic development projects to come to fruition

Oconee’s chief economic development recruiter identifies as many as three projects he believes will come thru for the county in the first part of 2017. They include the creation of some new jobs and new machinery for an existing Oconee company, Sealed Air. In a report to his board of directors, Richard Blackwell said, “We counted this for a 2016 success but it will likely be announced by the state Department of Commerce in early 2017 as part of an expansion project in Greenville County.” Sealed Air decided to expand its Oconee operations instead of creating the expansion in its Texas, Arkansas or Missouri facilities. Among other projects that Blackwell considers “hot” possibilities are expansion or new business lines for two other members of the county’s industrial community. They have yet to be publicly identified by their names. The projects, for now, are code-named “Hawk” and “Goggles.”

