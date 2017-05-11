Eddie Grant and Brad Hobbs nominated for #5 Pioneer Water Board

Incumbent Eddie Grant and challenger Brad Hobbs were nominated this afternoon for the Seat 5 on the board of the Pioneer Rural Water District. Grant and Hobbs received the two highest votes cast by customers in Pioneer 5. Both will be on the ballot for a July meeting, at which all Pioneer customers will be eligible to cast ballots. To fill a second available seat on the board, a second nomination meeting will be required at a date to be announced to decide who can run for Seat Two. This afternoon three Seat Two customers were nominated, but two of them finished in a tie, requiring a second vote at a later time. Those running today for Seat Two were incumbent Tommy Grant and challengers Kevin Ramey and Ronnie Williams. A large crowd squeezed into the Pioneer board conference room at Oakway today, many of whom were inspired by the controversy over whether the retail supplier should continue a contract to build a treatment plant.

